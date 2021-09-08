$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. 548,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,938. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

