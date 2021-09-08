$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,876. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.