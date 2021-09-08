$101.60 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $101.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.81 million and the highest is $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Golar LNG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

