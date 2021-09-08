$102.94 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $102.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.44 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $329.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $340.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.43 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $357.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

