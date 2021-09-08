$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $105.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.70 million and the highest is $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

