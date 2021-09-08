10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,061. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

