11,975 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $267.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

