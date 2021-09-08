1,283,001 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,283,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,012,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 8.68% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,455,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

