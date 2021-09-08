132,878 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. The Southern accounts for 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in The Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

