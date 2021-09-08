17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

