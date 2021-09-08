17,158 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

