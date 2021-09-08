$178.26 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $178.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $713.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $722.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $744.64 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

