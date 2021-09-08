$188.70 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $188.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.