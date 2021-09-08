$197.25 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $197.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.60 million. Life Storage reported sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $753.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $767.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $836.43 million, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

