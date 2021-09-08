$2.06 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.25. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

