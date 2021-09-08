$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,728,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 85.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AON opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $292.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

