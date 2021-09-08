$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

