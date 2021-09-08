$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.59 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

