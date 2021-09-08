22,000 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 0.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,216. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

