235,000 Shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000. Urstadt Biddle Properties makes up 0.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Urstadt Biddle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,351. The firm has a market cap of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

