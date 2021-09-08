241,020 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,020 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

3D Systems stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

