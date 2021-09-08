$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of OM stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

