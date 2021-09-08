2,601,355 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,001,000. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 14.8% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 3.02% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

COOP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,127. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

