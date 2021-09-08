$276.11 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $276.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.31 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

