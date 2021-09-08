2,765,085 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,765,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,000. Quipt Home Medical comprises approximately 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 8.33% of Quipt Home Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $549,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

