$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to post sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last three months. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

