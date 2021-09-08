2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.06. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2,520 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.