$311.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post sales of $311.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. Bally’s reported sales of $116.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $61,804,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

