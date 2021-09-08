$327.24 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $327.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.