$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $33.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.65 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after buying an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

