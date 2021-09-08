335,678 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

