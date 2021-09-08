35,673 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 144,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of -127.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

