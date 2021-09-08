360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.77. 7,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,399,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.