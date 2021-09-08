38,505 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,942,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,197,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34.

