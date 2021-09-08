3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

DDD opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,669.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

