4,053 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $260.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

