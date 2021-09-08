452,167 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,999 shares of company stock worth $4,117,236. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

