493,723 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of SGFY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

