$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of MAN opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

