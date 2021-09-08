53,479 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cabot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.