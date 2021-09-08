$553.51 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post $553.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.15 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

