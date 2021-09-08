$56.69 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $56.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $57.98 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.