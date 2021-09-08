61,592 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $3,973,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

