75,292 Shares in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $122,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NETI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NETI opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

