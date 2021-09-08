$8.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $8.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $36.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

