8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $593,969.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $806,940.44 and approximately $593,969.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

