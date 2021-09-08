Aavegotchi Hits Market Cap of $98.15 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $47.00 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 59,331,469 coins and its circulating supply is 56,709,405 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

