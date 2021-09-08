AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 2%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

About AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

