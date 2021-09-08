Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.51

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.51 and last traded at $129.46, with a volume of 101202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,080,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $241,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

