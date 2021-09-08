Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $266,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. 36,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

